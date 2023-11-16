161 ancient tombs unearthed in east China

Xinhua) 20:34, November 16, 2023

JINAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A total of 161 ancient tombs were recently discovered in east China's Shandong Province, according to the Archaeology Institute of Jinan.

The tombs span a wide range of time, from the middle and late Warring States Period (475-221 BC) to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), with the bulk belonging to the middle and late Warring States Period.

In addition to the tombs, a batch of other ruins, including ash pits, kiln sites, and wells, also emerged during the excavation, from which over 300 sets of artifacts, such as clay pots, ceramic bowls, and copper coins, were unearthed.

The tombs were orderly distributed and arranged, according to archaeologists with the Jinan institute, adding that the discovery provides new materials to study burial customs, society, and history in different periods in the region.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Xian Jiangnan)