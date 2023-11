We Are China

Musicians from Philadelphia Orchestra perform in Suzhou

Xinhua) 20:14, November 16, 2023

Musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra perform at Suzhou Museum in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra perform at the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

