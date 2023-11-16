Soldier, 4 terrorists killed in separate clashes in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A soldier and four terrorists were killed in two separate clashes between security forces and the militants in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, a military statement said.

One of the incidents happened on the outskirts of the provincial capital city of Peshawar, where the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The operation triggered an exchange of fire in which four terrorists, highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies, were killed, the statement added.

"Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and target killings in the area," the statement said.

The other operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, where a soldier was killed after an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, the ISPR said.

"Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the statement said.

