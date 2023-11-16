China launches new-generation marine satellite

Xinhua) 17:47, November 16, 2023

JIUQUAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a new-generation ocean color monitoring satellite into space to help improve understanding of marine waters.

This is the world's first high-precision ocean color observation satellite that targets various water bodies around the world, using multiple detection methods.

It can realize large-scale, continuous and dynamic monitoring of water color, water temperature, sea ice, suspended matter and water ecology in the ocean, offshore, islands and ports globally.

The satellite will provide remote sensing services for China's main sea routes, and promote the utilization of fishery resources and marine pollution monitoring, said Meng Lingjie, deputy chief engineer of the Earth Observation and Data Center under the China National Space Administration.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and it later successfully entered the planned orbit.

The launch was the 497th flight mission to use the Long March carrier rocket series.

