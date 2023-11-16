Int'l shipping industry expo opens in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua)

TIANJIN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo 2023, themed "Shipping throughout the world, leading the future," kicked off at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) on Thursday, with the aim of promoting the development of the global shipping industry and marine economy.

As the first comprehensive shipping industry exhibition with the most complete categories in China, the three-day expo has attracted more than 400 enterprises and well-known global ports from 22 countries and regions, showcasing the latest scientific research achievements, equipment, software technology and international cooperation opportunities in the shipping field.

Covering a total booth area of 50,000 square meters, the event features seven exhibition areas: international shipowners zone, ship and offshore equipment zone, smart green ports zone, port machinery and equipment zone, shipping life zone, shipping services zone, and logistics services zone.

A series of forums, conferences and investment promotion and negotiation meetings will be held during this expo.

Speaking via video link, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said this expo is conducive to deepening exchanges and cooperation in the shipping industry, promoting high-quality development of the global shipping industry and encouraging the shipping community to make greater contributions to the development of international trade.

Green, low-carbon and smart development of the global shipping industry has become the current consensus, said Fu Xuyin, China's vice transport minister. "In the face of new situations and challenges, we should further build consensus, strengthen cooperation and jointly promote the healthy and sustainable development of the global shipping industry."

