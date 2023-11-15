China launches national advisory committee for students' mental health

Xinhua) 23:30, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has issued a circular on establishing a national advisory committee on Chinese students' mental health.

Under the leadership of the ministry, the committee will carry out research, inquiries, monitoring and assessments concerning the mental health of university, high school and primary school students, according to the document. Scientific popularization and guidance regarding the issue will also be included among its tasks.

The organization of the committee will feature five work areas based on China's geographic areas, and each work area is required to carry out a major event every school year to assess the mental health status of the students within its area, and accurately grasp the status quo, development trend and problems concerning their mental health, the circular reads.

The findings and suggestions on the work on students' mental health will be reported to relevant local authorities and the secretariat of the national advisory committee, according to the ministry.

