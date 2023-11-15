Over 4,900 enterprises attend China Hi-Tech Fair

Xinhua) 21:01, November 15, 2023

SHENZHEN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) kicked off on Wednesday in south China's tech hub of Shenzhen, showcasing a number of advanced products and technologies.

Covering an area of some 500,000 square meters, the fair has attracted 4,925 enterprises from 105 countries and regions, making this year's fair the largest ever.

This year's fair will run until Nov. 19. During the five-day event, exhibitions with themes such as clean energy and low-carbon technology will be held.

A series of activities, including forums and signing ceremonies, are also scheduled to take place during the fair, and more than 680 new achievements are expected to be announced.

The annual China Hi-tech Fair, inaugurated in 1999, is the largest and the most influential science and technology fair in China.

