China's outstanding yuan funds for forex up in October

November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's outstanding yuan funds for foreign exchange have been on the rise for the second month in a row, official data showed Wednesday.

The funds stood at 21.9 trillion yuan (about 3.05 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of last month, up 90.7 billion yuan from September, according to a statement from the People's Bank of China.

Such funds are an important indicator of cross-border foreign capital flows and domestic yuan liquidity.

China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1012 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of October, down 13.8 billion dollars from the end of September, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

