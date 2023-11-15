Home>>
China's outstanding yuan funds for forex up in October
(Xinhua) 19:44, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's outstanding yuan funds for foreign exchange have been on the rise for the second month in a row, official data showed Wednesday.
The funds stood at 21.9 trillion yuan (about 3.05 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of last month, up 90.7 billion yuan from September, according to a statement from the People's Bank of China.
Such funds are an important indicator of cross-border foreign capital flows and domestic yuan liquidity.
China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1012 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of October, down 13.8 billion dollars from the end of September, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Why sovereign wealth funds find sweet spot in China
- China's public offering funds volume hits 22.51 trln yuan
- Project Hope funds over 100,000 students in Xinjiang
- China's privately offered funds expand in July
- Gov't funds for environmental projects in central China
- China's social security funds balance reaches 7.36 tln yuan in H1
- Startups to gain government funds
- China financial sector: Bank deposits slow, online funds grow
- Chinese firm funds Zimbabwe students
- Several provincial-level regions unveil cuts in housing provident funds
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.