China's industrial output up 4.6 pct in October

Xinhua) 13:15, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.6 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

From January to October, industrial output rose 4.1 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.79 million U.S. dollars).

