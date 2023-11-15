Home>>
China's industrial output up 4.6 pct in October
(Xinhua) 13:15, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.6 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.
From January to October, industrial output rose 4.1 percent year on year, according to the NBS.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.79 million U.S. dollars).
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In Numbers: C929 aircraft enters detailed design stage
- China stresses high-quality development of rare earth industry
- China's software sector reports steady expansion in first three quarters
- Characteristic industries promote high-quality economic development in E China's Shandong
- China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.6 pct in Q3
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.