Home>>
China has solid foundation for industrial recovery: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:11, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China possesses a solid foundation for industrial recovery and growth, a spokesperson with the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
Production of the industrial sector has accelerated in October, while transformation and upgrading of the sector has been pushing forward, spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference.
Despite the industrial economy still facing pressure as the international environment remains complex, the linkage between industrial production and sales continued to improve, and emerging strategic industries accelerated their development as policies took effect, Liu said.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In Numbers: C929 aircraft enters detailed design stage
- China stresses high-quality development of rare earth industry
- China's software sector reports steady expansion in first three quarters
- Characteristic industries promote high-quality economic development in E China's Shandong
- China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.6 pct in Q3
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.