China has solid foundation for industrial recovery: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:11, November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China possesses a solid foundation for industrial recovery and growth, a spokesperson with the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Production of the industrial sector has accelerated in October, while transformation and upgrading of the sector has been pushing forward, spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference.

Despite the industrial economy still facing pressure as the international environment remains complex, the linkage between industrial production and sales continued to improve, and emerging strategic industries accelerated their development as policies took effect, Liu said.

