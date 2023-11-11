Worker makes clay pots for Tihar festival in Nepal

Xinhua) 10:37, November 11, 2023

A worker makes a clay pot for Tihar, the Hindu festival of lights, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Nov. 10, 2023. This clay pot is used as an oil lamp during Tihar. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

