Home>>
Worker makes clay pots for Tihar festival in Nepal
(Xinhua) 10:37, November 11, 2023
A worker makes a clay pot for Tihar, the Hindu festival of lights, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Nov. 10, 2023. This clay pot is used as an oil lamp during Tihar. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
A worker makes a clay pot for Tihar, the Hindu festival of lights, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Nov. 10, 2023. This clay pot is used as an oil lamp during Tihar. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.