Palestinian envoy calls for more support for ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua) 10:14, November 11, 2023

GENEVA, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva urged Western states to show stronger support for a ceasefire in Gaza while addressing a gathering of diplomats and reporters on Friday.

Ibrahim Khraishi was speaking alongside more than 40 ambassadors, after observing a minute of silence for the thousands of civilian casualties in Gaza and the unprecedented fatalities among UN staff. Khraishi called for ending the occupation of Gaza by Israeli forces and stressed that resorting solely to supplying humanitarian aid was insufficient to resolve the crisis.

Khraishi referenced UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' earlier statement, emphasizing that the situation in Gaza has gone beyond the definition of a humanitarian crisis and is challenging the fundamental principles of humanity.

Khraishi also voiced concern over the unequal voices of Western countries in defending Israel's right to respond and in calling for caution to reduce civilian casualties.

Ambassadors attending Friday's event mainly represent Middle Eastern, Asian, and African nations. The absence of Western countries was notable, except for the Dutch ambassador who stood on the sidelines.

Khraishi said countries are considering calling a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to debate the Gaza crisis.

