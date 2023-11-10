Home>>
Xizang has 47 nature reserves of different types: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:43, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region boasts 47 nature reserves of different types at all levels, which cover a total area of 412,200 square kilometers, said a white paper issued Friday.
The white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements" was released by the State Council Information Office.
