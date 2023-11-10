Number of Tibetan antelopes increases to over 300,000: white paper

Xinhua) 13:41, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- According to the second national survey on terrestrial animals and plants of China, the number of Tibetan antelopes increased from over 70,000 in the 1990s to over 300,000, said a white paper issued Friday.

The white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements" was released by the State Council Information Office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)