Study, use of Tibetan language, script guaranteed by law: white paper

Xinhua) 13:30, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The study and use of the Tibetan language and script are guaranteed by law, and the Tibetan language is widely used in fields such as health, postal services, communications, transport, finance, and science and technology, said a white paper issued on Friday.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was issued by the State Council Information Office.

Both standard Chinese and the Tibetan language can be found on public facilities, signage and advertisements. Radio and television programs in both languages are available at any time. Courses in both languages are taught in primary and secondary schools. By the end of 2022, Xizang had 17 periodicals and 11 newspapers in the Tibetan language, and had published 45.01 million copies of 7,959 Tibetan-language books, according to the white paper.

