Average life expectancy reaches 72.19 years in Xizang: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:25, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Average life expectancy in the Xizang Autonomous Region has increased to 72.19 years, said a white paper issued on Friday.
The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was issued by China's State Council Information Office.
