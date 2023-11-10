Average life expectancy reaches 72.19 years in Xizang: white paper

Xinhua) 13:25, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Average life expectancy in the Xizang Autonomous Region has increased to 72.19 years, said a white paper issued on Friday.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was issued by China's State Council Information Office.

