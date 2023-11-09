Annual meeting of cross-Strait entrepreneurs summit set for mid-November

Xinhua) 13:40, November 09, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait will be held on Nov. 14 and 15 in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The theme of the conference will be integrated and high-quality development under the new development pattern, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, adding that topics such as the integrated development of the industrial and supply chains across the Strait will be discussed at the event.

About 800 people, including entrepreneurs, experts and scholars from both sides of the Strait, will participate in the conference, according to Chen.

Established in 2013, the cross-Strait entrepreneurs summit serves as an important platform for boosting cross-Strait economic exchanges and promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

