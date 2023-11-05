Chinese VP attends 16th China-LAC Business Summit

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attends and addresses the opening ceremony of the 16th China-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Business Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the 16th China-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Business Summit in Beijing on Thursday.

Han said that, as the ballast and stabilizer of China-LAC relations, China-LAC trade and investment cooperation has grown in scale, scope and level. China and LAC countries have become development partners for win-win cooperation, he added.

Going forward, the Chinese and LAC economies are highly complementary and enjoy broad space for cooperation, Han said, calling on the two sides to unswervingly deepen political mutual trust, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen cooperation on economics and trade, agriculture, infrastructure, and medical and health care.

He also called for joint efforts to create more new cooperation highlights in areas such as tackling climate change, energy transformation and digital economy, and inject more certainty, stability and positive energy into the world.

China is ready to work with LAC countries to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, promote better development of China-LAC relations in the new era, build a China-LAC community with a shared future, and bring more benefits to the people of both sides, Han said.

The two-day summit, themed "Open Innovation, Shared Development," gathered over 1,000 participants, including government officials, leaders of international organizations, and business sector representatives from China and LAC countries.

