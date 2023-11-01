Two Chinese cities selected to join UNESCO Creative Cities Network

PARIS, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chaozhou and Chongqing in China have been selected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

The two Chinese cities were chosen along with 53 others around the globe on World Cities Day to join the UCCN network, UNESCO said Tuesday in a press release.

"New cities were acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centered urban planning," UNESCO added.

Chaozhou and Chongqing have been granted the status of Creative City of Gastronomy, and of Design, respectively.

"The cities in our Creative Cities Network are leading the way when it comes to enhancing access to culture and galvanizing the power of creativity for urban resilience and development," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The newly designated cities will cooperate with Network members to strengthen their resilience in the face of evolving threats such as climate change, rising inequality, and rapid urbanization. By 2050, 68 percent of the world's population is projected to live in urban areas, UNESCO said.

