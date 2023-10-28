Global officials, experts seek enhanced int'l cooperation in mining industry

Xinhua) 15:47, October 28, 2023

TIANJIN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- During the 25th China Mining Conference and Exhibition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, global officials and experts sought to foster deeper cooperation in the mining industry.

The three-day event, themed "Innovation promotes the high-quality development of mining," aims to promote mutual understanding and cooperation in the global mining industry. It has attracted over 260 exhibitors and approximately 5,000 visitors from nearly 30 countries and regions.

The event, which commenced on Thursday, featured several sub-forums that covered various topics, including mining equipment, green mine development and intelligent mining.

"We will share experience and opportunities with an open attitude, and promote interaction between industrial development and resource supply," said Wang Guanghua, China's minister of natural resources, noting that China is the world's largest producer, consumer and trader of mineral products.

Speaking at the event, Samuel A. Jinapor, the minister for lands and natural resources of Ghana, said mining remains the bulwark of the African economy, contributing substantially to revenue and gross domestic product (GDP). Promoting the high-quality development of mining is of the utmost importance to spur Africa's economic development.

"With China's experience in lithium mining and processes as well as the production of batteries, we are willing to partner with Chinese companies to contribute to the global energy transition, while ensuring optimal benefit for our people and investors," Samuel A. Jinapor said.

"It is our hope that through this conference, the Sino-African relationship will be strengthened and that we will see an increased Chinese investment in the mining industry of Africa and, of course, my country, Ghana," the official added.

During the conference, officials from various countries and regions provided insights into their respective mining sectors and engaged in discussions about the opportunities and future development of the global mining industry.

China places high importance on the mining industry, adhering to mutual benefit and actively advancing open cooperation in the mining sector.

In recent years, China has signed cooperation agreements with multiple Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, with a commitment to engage in practical mining collaborations.

Many attendees from BRI countries also expressed their willingness to share experience and opportunities with China, promoting interaction between industrial development and resource supply.

The conference provided a valuable opportunity for the global mining sector to have a clear focus on building international partnerships, and ensure the key minerals supply and integration into value chains, said Argelio Jesus Abad Vigoa, the first deputy minister of Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines.

