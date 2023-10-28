Xi stresses forging strong sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 13:11, October 28, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation to promote the high-quality development of the Party's work on ethnic affairs in the new era.

Xi made the remarks on Friday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)