Xi stresses forging strong sense of community for Chinese nation
(Xinhua) 13:11, October 28, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation to promote the high-quality development of the Party's work on ethnic affairs in the new era.
Xi made the remarks on Friday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
