China to launch national survey on cultural relics

Xinhua) 10:59, October 28, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will launch its fourth survey on immovable national cultural relics in November 2023, according to a circular released by the State Council.

The circular noted that the survey aims to gather information on all immovable cultural relics above ground, underground and underwater in China, including their names, dates, and state of preservation. Previously identified cultural relics will be reviewed, while newly discovered ones will be studied and catalogued.

Through the survey, the country will establish a comprehensive catelog of its fixed cultural relics and a database containing their information, said the circular.

The survey is scheduled to take place from November this year to June 2026.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)