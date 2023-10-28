China Brand Expo of Healthcare Ingredients concludes in U.S. Las Vegas

Xinhua) 10:18, October 28, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China Brand Expo of Healthcare Ingredients concluded Thursday in the U.S. city of Las Vegas amid applauds and hails from business insiders from all around the world.

The two-day event organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import &Export of Medicines and Health Products (CCCMHPIE) was co-located with SupplySide West 2023, the annual flagship show in the nutraceutical manufacturing industry of North American market, which concluded Friday.

China Brand selected nearly 100 elite enterprises from 22 provincial regions of China, which showcase various ingredients and solutions for dietary supplements, functional food &beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others.

The trade show, which had been suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022, attracted more than 3,000 professional visitors and buyers this year.

Natural extracts, vitamins, fish oils, and probiotics are the most popular products supplied by Chinese companies with an annual export growth rate of more than 15 percent from 2019 to 2022, CCCMHPIE said, noting that during this period the Chinese nutraceutical and dietary supplement industry sped up innovation and globalization.

"In the past, overseas customers often chose Chinese suppliers for lower prices, then they were convinced of our quality assurance competence, and now they see us as strategic partners with innovation and sustainability." Elaine Yu, president of Layn USA Inc., told Xinhua.

Layn Natural Ingredients, headquartered in Guilin, China, is the leading monk fruit extract manufacturer in the world.

"We have a factory in the state of Indiana, and we have opened the market of Southern America recently," said Yu based in Irvine, California. She added that innovation consciousness has been injected into every aspect of the company's industrial chain management, from seed selection to customized application solutions for different customers.

"Chinese suppliers play a very important role in the supply chain of global healthcare industry, and we've witnessed significant growth of many Chinese manufacturers from a start-up enterprise to major suppliers in diversified products," said Jon Benninger, vice president and market leader of SupplySide.

He welcomed the reload of China Brand Expo at SupplySide 2023, saying the event highlighted and promoted the development of nutraceutical manufacturing industry in China.

"Launched in 2017, China Brand Expo built up a distinct image of the general premium quality for made-in-China products," he said.

