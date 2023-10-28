Home>>
China announces total amount of non-state crude oil imports permitted for 2024
(Xinhua) 10:13, October 28, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Non-state companies in China will be permitted to import a total of 243 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024, the same amount as is permitted this year, the Ministry of Commerce has announced.
The commerce ministry also published in a statement the application criteria and relevant procedures for non-state companies, in accordance with China's regulations on the administration of imports and exports of goods and the country's relevant World Trade Organization commitments.
Application documents shall be submitted to the commerce ministry before Nov. 15 this year, it said.
