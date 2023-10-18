Home>>
China's major shale gas field sees shale oil output soar 182 pct
(Xinhua) 15:55, October 18, 2023
CHONGQING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality had produced over 15,212 tonnes of shale oil this year as of mid-October, up 182 percent year on year.
Fuling has been developing its shale oil resources during its extraction of shale gas over the past decade. This shale gas field also strives to achieve technological innovations to boost its output, according to the Fuling branch of Sinopec Jianghan Oilfield, its developer.
As China's first large-scale shale gas field to enter commercial development back in 2014, Fuling has become a clean energy source for more than 70 cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt in China.
