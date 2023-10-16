Chinese, Iranian FMs warn against humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 09:32, October 16, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, at the latter's invitation, exchanging views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Noting that the situation in the Middle East is currently dangerous and the war is constantly expanding, the Iranian foreign minister urged immediate actions to stop attacks on the civilians in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian situation in the region.

The Iranian side hopes to resolve the issue through political means and stands ready to strengthen communication with China in this regard, he stressed.

For his part, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the pressing task is to cool down the situation and prevent a serious humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip from causing more innocent civilian casualties, thereby undermining regional peace and ruining the Middle East peace process.

The exercise of the right to self-defense should comply with international law and international humanitarian law, including ensuring the safety of civilians and detainees, he noted, warning that countering violence with violence would only cause more damage and bring about more serious crises.

Wang said that China supports Islamic countries in strengthening unity and coordination and speaking with one voice on the Palestinian issue, urging the international community to act against the harm done to civilians by any party.

The United Nations, especially the Security Council, should earnestly shoulder its responsibilities and play its due role, he added.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed that the fundamental reason for the development of the Palestinian-Israeli situation today is that the Palestinian people's right to statehood has been put on hold for a long time, their right to existence has not been implemented for a long time, and their right to return has been ignored for a long time.

This historical injustice should end as soon as possible, he continued, noting that China will continue to stand on the side of peace and justice, and support the just cause of the Palestinian people in safeguarding their national rights.

(Web editor: Liang Jun)