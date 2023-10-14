Home>>
Bank of China issues yuan-denominated offshore green bonds worth 1.6 bln yuan
(Xinhua) 16:02, October 14, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Bank of China (BOC) said it has successfully issued yuan-denominated offshore green bonds worth 1.6 billion yuan (about 222.92 million U.S. dollars) in the overseas market.
The two-year bonds were issued by the bank's overseas branch in Frankfurt, the BOC said.
According to the bank, the funds raised will be used to support green projects such as renewable energy and clean transportation in Europe and the Middle East.
