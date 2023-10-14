Hong Kong to roll out more targeted measures to boost innovation, technology

Xinhua) 14:06, October 14, 2023

HONG KONG, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will introduce more targeted measures to boost innovation and technology (I&T) development in the Policy Address to be announced later this month, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said Saturday.

Lee made the remarks while addressing the opening of the 2023 Future Science Prize Week via video. The four-day 2023 Future Science Prize Week consists of a series of events, attracting world-renowned scientists to the city.

I&T development is a top policy priority of the HKSAR government, Lee said. Throughout the years, the HKSAR government has already invested more than 200 billion Hong Kong dollars in such measures as developing infrastructure, promoting research and development, nurturing talents and supporting the industry, he said.

Over 100 outstanding scientists from all over the world will take part in a two-day Science Symposium, part of the events for the 2023 Future Science Prize Week.

Noting that it is the first time that the Future Science Prize Week is held in Hong Kong, Lee said these world-class scientific events and exchanges will certainly inspire young and budding scientists to pursue excellence in their careers, and go a long way towards consolidating Hong Kong's strategic position in developing into an international I&T center, Lee said.

Since its inception in 2016, the Future Science Prize has awarded 35 distinguished scientists who have made outstanding achievements in science and technology.

It is a Chinese non-governmental science award jointly initiated by groups of scientists and entrepreneurs with the aim of advancing research in basic science.

