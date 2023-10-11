China's top court issues guidelines to improve legal environment for private sector

Xinhua) 08:52, October 11, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court on Tuesday released guidelines for the improvement of the country's legal environment to promote the private sector's development and growth. It also released 12 relevant legal cases as reference materials.

To safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of private enterprises and entrepreneurs, the guidelines emphasize the protection of the right to dignity. They stipulate that strict efforts should be made to crack down on violations of the rights of private enterprises and entrepreneurs, including their vilification or defamation through the internet or publications.

The guidelines urge efforts to ramp up judicial regulations for digital platform enterprise monopolies, combat acts of unfair competition such as false advertising or commercial defamation, and tackle the unjust or malicious prosecution of private enterprises and entrepreneurs in a stringent manner.

