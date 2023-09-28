Home>>
China's homegrown C919 secures biggest-ever aircraft order
(Xinhua) 16:32, September 28, 2023
SHANGHAI, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China Eastern Airlines signed a purchase contract on Thursday with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) for an additional 100 C919 planes, marking the largest single order for the China-developed large passenger aircraft.
According to the plan, the new C919 aircraft purchased by the airline company will be delivered in batches from 2024 to 2031.
