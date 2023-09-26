Home>>
China's top diplomat urges resolving disputes through dialogue
(Xinhua) 16:32, September 26, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday stressed the importance of resolving disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, urging the creation of a conducive environment for universal security.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, made the remarks at a press conference on a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."
Countries should value each other's legitimate security concerns, Wang said, expressing opposition to the arbitrary expansion of military alliances and the squeezing of the security space of other countries.
