Highlights of healthcare exhibition at sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan
Visitors watch an exercise demonstration at the healthcare exhibition area during the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
In recent years, Ningxia has deepened exchanges and cooperation in medical personnel and academics with Arab countries. The two sides have made efforts to build the Internet plus healthcare platform, bringing their cooperation in health care sector to a higher level.
People visit the healthcare exhibition area during the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
A guest gets Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) treatments at the healthcare exhibition area during the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
A visitor takes photos of a surgical robot exhibited at the healthcare exhibition area during the sixth China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
