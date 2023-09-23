Chinese community in Zimbabwe celebrates China's National Day

HARARE, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Zimbabwe held a musical and cultural performance gala on Friday night to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The event, held in Zimbabwe's capital Harare, was graced by officials from the Chinese embassy and the Zimbabwean government, members of the Chinese community, as well as artists from Zimbabwe and China, among others.

Attendees at the gala were captivated by musical and acrobatic performances, presented by both visiting Chinese artists and local Zimbabwean performers.

Zhao Ke, chairman of the China-Zimbabwe Exchange Center and host of the event, told Xinhua that his organization invited artists from China to perform at the gala to cement China-Zimbabwe cultural exchanges.

"The Chinese artists were from China's Jiangsu Province and we plan to make this an annual event. I am happy about the cultural exchanges because we had both Chinese artists and Zimbabwean artists performing together," Zhao said.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy held a reception in Harare to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

