Chinese VP says China will always be member of big family of developing countries

Xinhua) 14:49, September 22, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China stays committed to opening itself wider to the world, stays committed to an independent foreign policy, stays committed to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will always be a member of the big family of developing countries, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Thursday.

Han made the remarks in New York at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)