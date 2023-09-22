327 online ride-hailing companies active in China by August

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China had 327 online ride-hailing companies by the end of August, five more than the month prior, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

By the end of last month, more than 2.57 million official ride-hailing vehicle certificates and nearly 6.06 million related driver's licenses had been issued in the country, with those figures respectively up 2.7 percent and 1.4 percent month on month, according to the ministry.

In August, people in China ordered some 824 million ride-hailing trips online, up 0.5 percent from the month before.

In 2022, online orders accounted for approximately 40.5 percent of all taxi service trips, an increase of 6.4 percentage points from 2021.

