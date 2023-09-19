Hapoel Tel Aviv, Hapoel Jerusalem reach Tel Aviv Winner Tournament final

Xinhua) 09:44, September 19, 2023

JERUSALEM, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- EuroCup team Hapoel Tel Aviv and Champions League squad Hapoel Jerusalem are set for an all-Israeli showdown in the 2023 Tel Aviv Winner Tournament final after securing victories in Monday's semifinals.

In the first semifinal at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv triumphed over Champions League team Promitheas Patras from Greece with a score of 84-71. Bar Timor of Tel Aviv was the top scorer with 19 points, complemented by Tomer Ginat's 15 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Cowan contributed 15 points for Promitheas.

The second semifinal saw Jerusalem edge out Champions League team Dinamo Sassari from Italy, 83-75 in overtime, following a 69-69 tie at the conclusion of the standard 40 minutes. Speedy Smith was Jerusalem's leading scorer with 21 points, and Khadeen Carrington chipped in with 16. For Sassari, Stanley Whittaker and Ousmane Diop each tallied 15 points.

Both the third-place match between Promitheas and Sassari and the championship game are scheduled for Tuesday.

