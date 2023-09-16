China willing to help advance global transition to green energy: vice premier

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with all other countries to establish partnerships for clean energy cooperation and accelerate the global transition towards green energy to respond to climate change and ensure energy security, said Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing Friday.

Zhang made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the World Geothermal Congress 2023 in Beijing.

Zhang noted that the development of clean energy in China has maintained strong momentum in recent years. The country will continue to build up its capability to supply all types of clean energy, including geothermal energy, he said.

China will also increase the percentage of clean energy in overall energy consumption, spur innovation of green and low-carbon technologies, and establish an energy system that is clean, safe, and efficient, the vice premier said.

This year's World Geothermal Congress, China's first time hosting the event, is scheduled from Friday to Sunday with the theme "Clean Geothermal, Green Earth."

Over 1,400 guests from 54 countries attended this congress, hosted by the National Geothermal Energy Center and organized by the Sinopec Group. There will be a concurrent Geothermal Energy Development Technology and Equipment Exhibition featuring the largest venue and widest array of exhibits in the history of the event.

China has topped the world in terms of direct usage of thermal power. The country is capable of heating or cooling a total area of 1.33 billion square meters by the end of 2021, Guo Xusheng, head of the technical commission at the National Geothermal Energy Center, said at this year's event.

By 2025, China will expand the area with access to geothermal heating and cooling by 50 percent from the 2020 figure and double the installed capacity of geothermal power generation from the 2020 level.

