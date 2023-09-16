Bundesliga football match: Bayern Munich vs. Leverkusen

09:50, September 16, 2023

Thomas Mueller (3rd L) of Bayern Munich vies with Alejandro Grimaldo (2nd R) of Leverkusen during a German first division Bundesliga football match in Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Alphonso Davies (L) of Bayern Munich vies with Jeremie Frimpong of Leverkusen during a German first division Bundesliga football match in Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Victor Boniface (L) of Leverkusen vies with Kim Min-Jae of Bayern Munich during a German first division Bundesliga football match in Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Serge Gnabry (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Jeremie Frimpong of Leverkusen during a German first division Bundesliga football match in Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Leon Goretzka (bottom) of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring with his teammates Harry Kane (top L) and Joshua Kimmich during a German first division Bundesliga football match in Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich vies with Granit Xhaka of Leverkusen during a German first division Bundesliga football match in Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2023. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

