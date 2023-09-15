China's fixed-asset investment up 3.2 pct in first eight months

Xinhua) 11:21, September 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Xinhua/Tao Liang)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 3.2 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

