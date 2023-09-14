Eco-guardian shares experience in protecting wildlife in Qilian Mountain National Park

My name is Dekang, head of the Youhulu Ecological Conservation Station in the Qilian Mountain National Park. I'm one of the 145,000 eco-guardians of the province. Our station has a total of 48 guardians who are responsible for protecting the 28,000 hectares of land, including plants and wildlife.

One important task in ecological conservation is setting up infrared cameras.

At first, I was wondering if we could capture footage of snow leopards. Then, one day, the camera captured a precious image of four adult snow leopards together. Excitedly, my colleagues and I gathered around the computer screen to observe their appearance and discuss their movements.

Another time, I saw a gray leopard cat flash by the infrared camera. I was so thrilled that I almost jumped. It was the first time I had spotted a leopard cat in the conservation area, so I immediately shared the news with my colleagues.

During our regular patrols, we have been seeing more and more wild yaks, wild donkeys, argali sheep, white-lipped deer, and cervus elaphus. We often experience the surprises that nature brings us.

In the conservation area, blue sheep, a species under second-class state protection in China, are commonly seen. In the past, they were frightened by the sight of humans and would run away at the sight of us. But now, when the blue sheep see me, they continue to leisurely graze.

The eagles have made their home under the eaves of the conservation station, while the wild rabbits have settled around the station, and some even come inside to find food. Every time I see them, I'm deeply moved.

We patrol for at least 22 days every month. Whenever we go to the core area, we leave a day in advance and stay at a nearby herder's house. The next morning, we set off early and return before dark, staying at the herder's house again. On the third day, we return to the conservation station.

Sometimes, the round trip for patrolling is over 20 kilometers on rugged mountain roads with sharp rocks. We go through at least four pairs of shoes a year and our feet are often scratched. There is no phone signal on the mountain, and our families worry about us all day long. Regardless of the weather, we patrol the mountains without fail. In extreme weather conditions like heavy rain, we take shelter in caves for several hours.

My daughter loves to hear my patrol stories. One time, I told her that every time I go to a farther place, I have to cross the turbulent Youhulu River. We tie a rope around our waist and the other end is tied to the person who is going to cross the river. This way, if someone is swept away by the current, their companions can rescue them in time.

Most of the guardians in our station are Tibetans. Being an eco-guardian is considered an honor for us. Our income has increased, and we feel more confident in front of relatives and friends.

The guardians said in the past, they used to graze livestock and sell cattle for their families' livelihood, which often made them feel guilty about taking lives. However, as eco-guardians, they contribute to the country and make a difference in preserving the green mountains and clear waters.

After one eco-guardian retired, his son took over his position and his daughter was admitted to the provincial forestry and grassland bureau, turning her passion into a career. More and more people are joining in, and I believe that our mountains will become greener and our waters will become clearer.

