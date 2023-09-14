TV series spotlights young love for older woman

15:27, September 14, 2023 By Xu Fan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Aligned with the development and progress of Chinese society, age-gap relationships, which were once disapproved of due to societal stereotypes, are now gaining widespread recognition. As an example of this trend, the new TV series Sunshine by My Side, featuring popular actor Xiao Zhan and actress Bai Baihe, has recently garnered attention online.

Under the helm of veteran director Song Xiaofei, the TV series recounts the story of an established advertising director, played by actress Bai, who stumbles upon a newcomer, starring actor Xiao, in the industry during a moment of heartbreak following her husband's betrayal. Despite experiencing a string of challenges and difficulties, the two isolated souls discover solace in each other's company, embarking on a journey to rediscover their faith in love and life.

Set in Chongqing, Sunshine by My Sides showcases the city's iconic landmarks and locales, including the magnificent Qiansimen Bridge, the bustling Nanbin Road, and the thrilling Yangtze River Cableway.

Besides, the TV series also portrays the relatable workplace stress experienced by many young viewers, with such scenes including the newcomer having to work tirelessly through the night to complete a last-minute urgent task, as well as the advertising director enduring humiliation at the hands of an arrogant client.

Currently, the series has also been streamed overseas, earning a high score at 8.8 points out of 10 on the US review aggregator, IMDb.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)