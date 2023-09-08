Chinese premier calls for solving debt issue of developing countries

Xinhua) 13:39, September 08, 2023

JAKARTA, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Thursday the international community to actively yet prudently address the debt issue of developing countries based on the principle of joint action and fair burden-sharing.

While meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Jakarta, Li also said it is important to step up the reform of the global economic governance system and effectively increase the representation and voice of developing countries in international financial institutions.

