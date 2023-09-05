Deals worth over 200-bln yuan inked at Smart China Expo

Xinhua) 08:57, September 05, 2023

CHONGQING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Eighty-four investment projects with contracts worth over 213.8 billion yuan (around 29.4 billion U.S. dollars) have been signed at the China Smart Expo that kicked off Monday in Chongqing municipality, said the organizer.

The projects cover smart connected electric vehicles, biopharmaceuticals, software and information services, new energy, and new energy storage technologies.

Scheduled until Wednesday, this year's expo focuses on smart, connected new energy vehicles. It has attracted over 500 exhibitors from home and abroad to display their cutting-edge technologies, products, and applications in smart industries and the digital economy.

The deals will boost Chongqing's digital transformation upgrading in traditional sectors, said a municipal investment and promotion bureau staff member.

The expo, held in Chongqing since 2018, is a platform to promote global exchanges of smart technologies and international cooperation in this industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)