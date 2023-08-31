China has 322 online ride-hailing companies by end of July

Xinhua) 09:21, August 31, 2023

Ride-hailing driver Liu Junjie picks up passengers of his first order on the first working day after the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's online ride-hailing companies reached 322 by the end of July, four more than the number registered in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

By the end of last month, the authorized ride-hailing vehicle certificates and driver licenses in the country hit 2.5 million and 5.98 million, respectively, according to the ministry.

In July, China saw some 821 million ride-hailing trips, up 7.6 percent on a monthly basis.

In 2022, online ride-hailing trips made up about 40.5 percent of total taxi trips, an increase of 6.4 percentage points from a year earlier.

