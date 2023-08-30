Trending in China｜Get energized with Baduanjin

With a history of more than 800 years, Baduanjin is finding new practitioners among young Chinese. Its gentle and slow movements rhythmically combine relaxation and strength, which can help people cultivate vital energy for both the mind and body. Its easy-to-learn movements can have impressive effects on health. Let's get energized.

