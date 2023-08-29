NE China issues orange alert for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 17:01, August 29, 2023

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province issued an orange alert, the second-highest warning, for possible mountain torrents at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The province's Wangqing County in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture and Hunchun City are likely to encounter mountain torrents from Tuesday afternoon to the daytime of Wednesday, according to the latest meteorological warning.

Other parts of Jilin including the cities of Yanji, Tumen and Longjing could also be hit by flash floods.

The provincial water resources department and meteorological bureau have jointly issued a warning, cautioning local residents of the possible natural disasters induced by the storms.

Starting from Monday afternoon, some parts of Jilin have been lashed by heavy downpours. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jilin had recorded an average precipitation of 29.7 mm, with short spells of heavy rainfall reported by multiple weather stations across the province.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)