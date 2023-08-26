China issues yellow alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 14:40, August 26, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions including Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hubei, Hunan, Henan, Hebei, Anhui and Shandong, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation of over 60 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

Local governments have been urged to make appropriate preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly. The center has also suggested the disconnection of dangerous outdoor power supply and the suspension of outdoor operations in open areas.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

