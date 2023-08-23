Cuban president expresses gratitude to Angola's support against U.S. embargo

Xinhua) 13:33, August 23, 2023

LUANDA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his gratitude for Angola's consistent support in calling for an end to the U.S. economic and trade embargo on Cuba.

Addressing the National Assembly of Angola on Monday, Diaz-Canel said that Cuba is facing a complex socioeconomic situation primarily due to the prolonged economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States for over 60 years.

"Cuba relies on the support and understanding of our long-standing friends," he said, highlighting Angola's favorable vote on United Nations resolutions and similar actions within the African Union against the embargo each year.

During his three-day stay in Angola, the two countries highlighted their friendship and expressed an intention to strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

The Cuban president also invited his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco to participate in the Group of 77 and China Summit, scheduled to take place in Havana, the Cuban capital, on Sept. 15-16.

Diaz-Canel departed for Mozambique on Tuesday.

His visit to Angola was the third visit to the country by a Cuban head of state since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1975.

