6 missing after heavy rain in China's Sichuan
CHENGDU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- A search for six people is underway in a village in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, southwest China, after a heavy downpour in the early hours of Monday, local authorities said.
At about 5 a.m. on Monday, a brief bout of heavy rain triggered a natural disaster at a highway construction site along a river in Dengchang Village, Jinyang County. There were 85 people on site, according to the local government's preliminary investigation.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, while 79 people had been rescued, the search continues.
In response to the incident, Jinyang County has organized a response team comprising more than 500 people responsible for search and rescue efforts, and heightened on-site risk investigation and monitoring.
