Iranian FM says ties with Saudi Arabia "moving in right direction"

Xinhua) 09:12, August 18, 2023

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attend a joint press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 17, 2023. Amir-Abdollahian said here on Thursday the relations between his country and Saudi Arabia are moving in the right direction and both sides will advance cooperation in various fields. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said here on Thursday the relations between his country and Saudi Arabia are moving in the right direction and both sides will advance cooperation in various fields.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud after their meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The Iranian top diplomat, who is on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia since the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations in a China-brokered deal in March, said his meeting with the Saudi minister was "fruitful."

Iran is committed to implementing the agreements reached between the two countries in the security and economic fields, and will set up a technical and executive committee to promote their implementation, he said.

Amir-Abdollahian confirmed that the Iranian president will visit Saudi Arabia soon.

He also voiced his support for Saudi Arabia to host the World Expo 2030.

While stressing the importance of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Saudi minister said the restoration of diplomatic relations with Iran is the key to maintaining regional security.

He said Saudi Arabia will maintain communication and coordination with Iran and promote new progress in bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect.

The Saudi official also welcomed the Iranian president's planned visit to Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (not in the picture) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 17, 2023. Amir-Abdollahian said here on Thursday the relations between his country and Saudi Arabia are moving in the right direction and both sides will advance cooperation in various fields. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (not in the picture) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 17, 2023. Amir-Abdollahian said here on Thursday the relations between his country and Saudi Arabia are moving in the right direction and both sides will advance cooperation in various fields. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)